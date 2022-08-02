Denison City Council approves aggregate sales yard

DENSION, Texas (KXII) - Monday night, the debate over an aggregate sales yard in Denison is settled. News 12′s Emily Cathey was there as the decision was made and has reactions from residents.

A decision that brought a full house to Monday night’s city council meeting.

A conditional use permit, proposed by Planning and Zoning, and ultimately approved by council, for a Martin Marietta aggregate sales yard to move into the Union Pacific Railyard on Ray Drive.

“They’ll have to operate under those conditions. A conditional use permit can be revoked at any time,” said Emily Agans with the City of Denison.

Some of those conditions listed were continuous reduction of dust and noise, traffic restrictions limited to Juanita Drive for customers and employees, and road improvements to Juanita Drive, among other requirements.

“They’re gonna have their 18-wheelers doing engine stops and braking. It’s going to be very noisy,” said Dale Phillips of Denison.

But for locals like Phillips those restrictions just aren’t enough.3

“There’s too many open areas away from housing that they could put this. It might be a little more costly for the land,” said Phillips.

Timothy Brown came out to advocate for himself and his wife, who just moved to Denison a month ago, nearby where the sales yard is set to move.

“She was in the hospital, in and out of the hospital for several years, and has lung, breathing problems. So this is kind of a concerning issue because of all the particulate matter that goes along with these plants,” said Brown.

Like many others, health was and still is a major concern.

“Really there’s no safe level of particulate matter that is okay to breathe,” said Brown.

He said research he’s done on the company and aggregates worries him of what’s to come.

“In Dallas and if you go further, in Houston, they’re having huge issues with these kinds of plants and facilities. They have real impacts, real impacts on the community, real impacts on the environment, real impacts on citizens,” said Brown.

Representatives from Martin Marietta left the meeting before commenting with News 12.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.