Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison City Council approves aggregate sales yard

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENSION, Texas (KXII) - Monday night, the debate over an aggregate sales yard in Denison is settled. News 12′s Emily Cathey was there as the decision was made and has reactions from residents.

A decision that brought a full house to Monday night’s city council meeting.

A conditional use permit, proposed by Planning and Zoning, and ultimately approved by council, for a Martin Marietta aggregate sales yard to move into the Union Pacific Railyard on Ray Drive.

“They’ll have to operate under those conditions. A conditional use permit can be revoked at any time,” said Emily Agans with the City of Denison.

Some of those conditions listed were continuous reduction of dust and noise, traffic restrictions limited to Juanita Drive for customers and employees, and road improvements to Juanita Drive, among other requirements.

“They’re gonna have their 18-wheelers doing engine stops and braking. It’s going to be very noisy,” said Dale Phillips of Denison.

But for locals like Phillips those restrictions just aren’t enough.3

“There’s too many open areas away from housing that they could put this. It might be a little more costly for the land,” said Phillips.

Timothy Brown came out to advocate for himself and his wife, who just moved to Denison a month ago, nearby where the sales yard is set to move.

“She was in the hospital, in and out of the hospital for several years, and has lung, breathing problems. So this is kind of a concerning issue because of all the particulate matter that goes along with these plants,” said Brown.

Like many others, health was and still is a major concern.

“Really there’s no safe level of particulate matter that is okay to breathe,” said Brown.

He said research he’s done on the company and aggregates worries him of what’s to come.

“In Dallas and if you go further, in Houston, they’re having huge issues with these kinds of plants and facilities. They have real impacts, real impacts on the community, real impacts on the environment, real impacts on citizens,” said Brown.

Representatives from Martin Marietta left the meeting before commenting with News 12.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash
A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

Latest News

Residents in Russwood, a small neighborhood in Pottsboro, said they’ve started hearing...
Russwood residents asked to conserve water, leak flowing into Lake Texoma
Grayson County Officials said a reported habitual drunk driver was sentenced 30 years in prison.
Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving
City of Denison unveils new StoryWalk in THF Park program Monday morning.
Denison unveils new StoryWalk in THF park program
According to court documents, the father of the child and his girlfriend have been charged with...
Two charged with first-degree murder of 3-year-old child