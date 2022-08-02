Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.

Thomas was arrested for three counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of failing to identify.

Thomas’ bond is set for $2,500.

