Friday Shower Chances: Low but Not Zero

Upper wave brings a small chance of rain late week
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Expect more very warm nights with lows near 80 and daytime highs 100-or-better. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of Texoma Wednesday.

A massive high-pressure system aloft dominates the upper level pattern for much of the nation as we move into mid-week. The core of the high will shift into the central Plains by Fri-Sat, and this will allow for an easterly steering wind to develop over Texoma skies. Such a pattern often sends weak waves through the mid-level flow, so a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday as one of these waves pass. The odds for rain look rather low at this point, with just a 20% chance of rain in my Friday outlook.

The wave presses westward and out of our skies, returning us to mostly sunny and hot through the middle of next week. So while the odds for Friday rain are fairly low, it appears to be our only opportunity for rain in our 7-Day Forecast.

