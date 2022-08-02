Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Florida (KXII) - A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.

38-year-old Billey Wayne Bounds was taken into custody Monday by members of the United States Marshal Service Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Walton County, Florida.

Bounds had outstanding warrants from Grayson County for both aggravated sexual Assault of a child and indecency with a child following his indictment in June of 2022.

“Our cooperative teamwork with the U.S. Marshal Service continues to show outstanding results,” said District Attorney Brett Smith. “We are very thankful for their efforts.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.