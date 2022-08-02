Texoma Local
Gunter could see first water well repaired this week

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter is still asking residents to conserve water, as it tries to get two of its three wells back up and running.

According to the city, it is waiting for the water to pass a required bacteria testing after installing a new motor.

The water quality sample that was sent for testing did fail, but the well will be flushed again and a new water quality sample will be resubmitted for testing, according to the city.

Once the well is running again, city officials said residents can begin watering their lawns again, but only once per week.

The other well, along Bledsoe Road is also undergoing motor repairs, and according to the city the timeline for completion is approximately 1.5 to 2 weeks.

According to the city, the City of Sherman has provided Gunter with additional water, but they ask residents to continue water conservation efforts by not watering their lawns. The city adds that foundations and trees may be watered for 1-hour max per day between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., if it is done with a hand-held hose, drip irrigation or soaker hose.

Gunter will be holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday at the Gunter Elementary School beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss the water well issues.

