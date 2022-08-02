Texoma Local
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

A fatality pedestrian incident claimed the life of one Okemah man Monday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.

Officials said the pedestrian, Norman Simmons, 57, of Okemah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said Wilkerson was not injured.

Troopers mentioned the condition of the driver was apparently normal during the time of the incident, and the cause of collision was due to the pedestrian in the roadway.

