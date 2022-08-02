Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman water and sewer rates increasing

As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and...
As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up.

As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%.

According to the city, this hike is part of a plan to pay for a $30 million water treatment plant, so every year, for five years the utility rate will increase 4% to 5%.

This is Sherman’s second year following the plan.

Sherman residents can expect to see the new rate on their October bill.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville
Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.
Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

Latest News

A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.
Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida
A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting...
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
Carter County announced they are currently listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level...
CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19
The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering...
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect