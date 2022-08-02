Sherman water and sewer rates increasing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up.

As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%.

According to the city, this hike is part of a plan to pay for a $30 million water treatment plant, so every year, for five years the utility rate will increase 4% to 5%.

This is Sherman’s second year following the plan.

Sherman residents can expect to see the new rate on their October bill.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.