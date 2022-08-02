Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up.
As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%.
According to the city, this hike is part of a plan to pay for a $30 million water treatment plant, so every year, for five years the utility rate will increase 4% to 5%.
This is Sherman’s second year following the plan.
Sherman residents can expect to see the new rate on their October bill.
