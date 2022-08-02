Texoma Local
Thompson Heights rescinds boil water notice

The boil water notice for Thompson Heights public water system has been rescinded.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
THOMPSON HEIGHTS, Texas (KXII) - Thompson Heights public water system has rescinded its boil water notice Tuesday.

On July 28, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Thompson Heights public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform customers that water from the system must be boiled prior to consumption due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service.

Thompson Heights said they have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore acceptable pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that show the water no longer requires boiling as of August 2, 2022.

For questions, contact Jack Forbes at (580)380-5422.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

