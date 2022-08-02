Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning.

The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line.

Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.

Firefighters were able to get the flames out quickly, and only a small amount of the cargo was burned.

