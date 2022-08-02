Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August.

Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell was sitting on the tailgate of his pickup when the suspect, Justin Cuba, approached him.

Witnesses say the suspect shot Campbell multiple times at close range.

“(The suspect) went over to his car, got the gun, walked back over to him and unloaded on him. Stood there in front of him, unloaded the gun on him. Then he went back to the car, put another clip in, came back and did the same thing” said Earl Humphrey.

Carmen turned herself in to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office in April.

Justin Cuba was arrested in Louisiana, where he was a suspect in another murder.

