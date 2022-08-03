Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of the Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government.

About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name, Nuk, printed in white.

You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Denison residents urged to evacuate after multiple structure fire spreads across US-69
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting...
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.
Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida

Latest News

The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare
People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis Tuesday ahead of its morning...
Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states