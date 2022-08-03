Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting...
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.
Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida

Latest News

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Because monkeypox spreads through close contact, there's a concern that monkeypox could spread...
Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school
People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis Tuesday ahead of its morning...
Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges