Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was injured in a single-motorcycle collision Tuesday night in Bryan County.

Bryan County Officials said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on State Highway 22, approximately one mile west of Caddo, when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed roadway right, and departed the vehicle before it came to rest on its side around 7 p.m.

He was transported to AllianceHealth Durant in stable condition with trunk internal and shoulder injuries.

Troopers said the condition of the driver was apparently normal during the time of the incident.

