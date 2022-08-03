Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Troopers said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was injured in a single-motorcycle crash...
Troopers said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was injured in a single-motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Bryan County.(MGN online)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was injured in a single-motorcycle collision Tuesday night in Bryan County.

Bryan County Officials said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on State Highway 22, approximately one mile west of Caddo, when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed roadway right, and departed the vehicle before it came to rest on its side around 7 p.m.

He was transported to AllianceHealth Durant in stable condition with trunk internal and shoulder injuries.

Troopers said the condition of the driver was apparently normal during the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting...
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.
Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida

Latest News

A woman faces troubles after a car crashes into her living room
Car crashes into Hugo woman’s house
A woman faces troubles after a car crashes into her living room
Car crashes into home
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hiring 14 new officers for port of entry positions all over the...
OHP seeking to hire new officers for ports of entry, weigh stations