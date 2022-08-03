Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Car crashes into Hugo woman’s house

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amanda Hughes was woken up by a loud noise, she thought was just bad weather.

Hughes said, “Then I heard... it sounded like a train, and then I thought, no that’s not right. Then I heard a motor and I jumped out of the bed and I touched the vehicle, and I started screaming.”

Just feet away from her, right in the middle of her living room, was an SUV.

The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel while driving home from work.

Hughes described the damage and said, “It destroyed some of the cement squares, it cracked part of the porch. The vehicle came all the way in and busted the doors, the windows, the couches, a brand new antique table.”

Her home was destroyed.

She said, " I can half way cook, I can wash dishes with cold water. The gas line got busted in there from the vehicle, there’s antifreeze in there and gas that leaked out of the car.”

For Hughes, problems didn’t end there.

It took a week to get in contact with the driver’s insurance company, leaving Hughes in charge of a huge mess.

For a week now, Hughes has had to live day-to-day crossing over debris and glass.

She said, “I sit there, and I can’t sleep at night because as soon as I close my eyes I picture that same vehicle and if it wasn’t for that wall, it could have landed right on top of me.”

Hughes is grateful the damage wasn’t worse and said, “I thank God that we’re all okay, but if anybody would have been in my house that morning, or even my daughter would have been in there watching a movie, she might not have made it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Denison residents urged to evacuate after multiple structure fire spreads across US-69
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

Latest News

A woman faces troubles after a car crashes into her living room
Car crashes into home
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hiring 14 new officers for port of entry positions all over the...
OHP seeking to hire new officers for ports of entry, weigh stations
Local Texoma and music legend, Larry Welborn dies at 83 Sunday morning.
Larry Welborn, Texoma music legend, dies at 83