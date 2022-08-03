Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin

The boy is safe with his mother thanks to a Metro Transit driver who acted quickly.
By Casey Torres and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver with Green Bay Metro Transit helped a toddler reunite with his mom last Tuesday.

“Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they’re moving down the road,” said Jake Lueptown, the operations supervisor.

That training kicked into high gear for one driver, who declined an on-camera interview, when an unattended little boy ran across a street in Bellevue around 6:30 p.m.

The WBAY crew noticed a busy street was just one block away in the direction the boy was headed.

Surveillance video from the bus shows several angles of the road and inside the bus. It shows the driver taking the boy into the bus.

“We’re going to find your mom and dad, OK? Find out where they went. Did you wander away from the house? Yeah. Yeah? Do you live here? Are you in the apartments?” asked the driver.

She continued to ask questions and reassure the boy they’ll find mom and dad. They remained in the bus for about 10 minutes until law enforcement showed up.

“Hey buddy, how are you?” asked the officer. “He was just standing in the middle of the road here,” said the driver.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was reunited with his mom.

Lueptow said he is proud of the driver and said it’s what they do.

“Just goes to show how the great job that the drivers do in utilizing that training, being observant, aware of their surroundings and always willing to help out any way that we can,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Denison residents urged to evacuate after multiple structure fire spreads across US-69
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting...
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.
Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida

Latest News

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare
This undated photo courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy shows Dolly Parton. Parton...
Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families