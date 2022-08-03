COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates are coming off a 4-6 season, but showed several flashes of greatness with a very young team.

This year, most of the play-makers are coming back a year old and better and that has Garrett Patterson excited about what the Pirates could be.

“Last year was a big learning experience for everybody,” head coach Garrett Patterson said. “We were pretty young. We are older now, and I think some of those lessons learned will be very advantageous to growth of kids, from being young football players to mature football players. So I think that will help us out a whole lot.”

The Pirates plan to put their players in prime position to put points on the board. Patterson has reworked some thing that could get the Pirate ship sailing at high speed.

“Coach Patterson has put in a lot of work (on the offensive scheme) this off-season,” quarterback Logan Jenkins said. “He put a lot of preparation into what fits us best. I think this year will be a very different year. Getting a chance to score a lot of points is very exciting with the weapons we have on offense.”

“This offense is not very fun to practice or play against,” guard Zeke Munoz said. “It’s going to be hard for the people we go against.”

