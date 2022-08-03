Texoma Local
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation

On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they arrested a suspect who was accused...
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they found a man accused of conducting a structure fire.

On June 28th, the Denison Police Department said they were called to assist the Denison Fire Department for an investigation into a structure fire located in the 500 block of W. Day Street.

Investigators said they determined the fire was non-accidental, and an arson investigation began.

They said David Williams Darling, 31, confessed to the crime and was issued an arrest warrant for Arson Intend Damage Habitat.

According to the Denison PD, Darling is currently in the Grayson County Jail for unrelated warrants including Assault Family Violence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest.

They said his total bond is now $69,500.

For more information, contact media relations coordinator Emily Akins.

To contact the Denison Police Department, go to 903-465-2422 X 2339.

