Get Used to Those Triple Digits, But Could We See a Break?

Texoma’s high temperature reached the low 100′s on Wednesday, and a Heat Advisory is in effect again for Thursday. We’re calling for mostly sunny, dry and hot conditions for the remainder of this week, with highs expected to be around 100 degrees. There’s just a tiny chance of rain Thursday and Friday at 10% as a weak front stalls to our north, but don’t count on much!

But it’s not doom and gloom yet - the models are showing that we could get a potential cold front next Tuesday, giving us that much-needed rain and a relief from the triple digit temperature. This front will bring in milder air, pushing warmer air up and creating instability; giving the “ingredients” to allow for thunderstorm formation.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.