Van Alstyne issues boil water advisory

The City of Van Alstyne public water system has alerted all customers to boil water prior to...
The City of Van Alstyne public water system has alerted all customers to boil water prior to consumption starting Wednesday.(123rf.com)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne has issued a boil water advisory starting Wednesday.

The city of Van Alstyne public water system has notified all customers to boil their water prior to consumption due to loss of pressure.

To reduce harmful bacteria and other microbes, the water system said water should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

In addition, officials included the option for customers to buy bottled water or get water from another safe source.

Officials said they will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

For questions concerning this matter, contact Justin Johnson at 903-482-5426.

