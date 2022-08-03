VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Panthers begin fall camp coming off one of their best seasons in years.

The Panthers went two rounds deep in the playoffs with an 8-4 record. It was a blue print for success, led by a strong senior class. VA has another good group at the top this year, and they plan to follow that same plan back to the post-season.

“The senior guys last year set the standard for us this year,” running back Jaden Mahan said. “We just have to keep building on that and working hard.”

“We had a good group of seniors last year that got some things established as far as our standards and our culture,” head coach Mikeal Miller said. We have a really good group of seniors this year, these guys have been very successful their whole high school careers. We have invested a lot in them and are looking forward to what they can do on Friday night.”

“We’ve been together since like the 5th and 6th grade,” linebacker Nicolas Loya said. We have some new pups coming in but we just have to coach them up and help them out. I think our team is going to be pretty good.”

The Panthers will navigate a new district, and a larger one at that. They will face teams like Gainesville, Sanger and Aubrey, for a race that is sure to stay competitive to the end. Head coach Mikeal Miller says this team can continue the trend, that his team started a year ago.

“I think just building off of what we did last year,” Miller said. “We can’t afford to take a step back. The leaders have to hold each other accountable and their teammates accountable to the standard that we left off with last year.”

