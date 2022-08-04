Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

!00+ For Friday, but Slightly “Less Hot” Days are on The Way

Pattern change next week may bring lower temperatures and a few showers
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday skies saw scattered clouds, and this kept eastern portions of our region under 100 degrees. Expect a warm night with lows between 76 and 82 degrees, south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will return to Texoma to 100+ heat. Upper level high pressure will shift to our north over the weekend, this will introduce a light easterly flow at the steering level (two to four miles above the ground), and help to knock down temperatures a few degrees beginning Saturday.

The wind flow aloft turns to the northwest by next Tuesday, all indications point to a weak front arriving either Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and at least a few showers.

So, the worst of our recent heat wave should taper off soon!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they arrested a suspect who was accused...
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation
A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
Troopers said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was injured in a single-motorcycle crash...
Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 4
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 4
Morning Weather 8/4/2022
Morning Weather 8/4/2022
Steve LaNore Full Weathercast - August 3, 2022
Steve LaNore Full Weathercast - August 3, 2022
Morning Weather 8/3/22
Morning Weather 8/3/2022