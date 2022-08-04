!00+ For Friday, but Slightly “Less Hot” Days are on The Way

Thursday skies saw scattered clouds, and this kept eastern portions of our region under 100 degrees. Expect a warm night with lows between 76 and 82 degrees, south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will return to Texoma to 100+ heat. Upper level high pressure will shift to our north over the weekend, this will introduce a light easterly flow at the steering level (two to four miles above the ground), and help to knock down temperatures a few degrees beginning Saturday.

The wind flow aloft turns to the northwest by next Tuesday, all indications point to a weak front arriving either Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and at least a few showers.

So, the worst of our recent heat wave should taper off soon!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

