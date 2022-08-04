Ardmore opens new hangar, quarters for Air Evac 130

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore cut the ribbon on a new hangar for AIr Evac 130 at the Ardmore Downtown Executive Airpark on Wednesday morning.

Air Evac has 174 bases, but Ardmore’s is the busiest, according to Air Evac Program Director Jared Cheek.

right on 1-35 we see a lot of trauma, a lot of strokes and cardiac issues right here that need to get to those higher care facilities,” Cheek said.

Moving swiftly through the skies, the helicopters carry blood and move critical patients from rural areas to hospitals with more resources to care for them.

“We provide access to people who don’t have critical care abilities, so that’s why we’re here,” flight paramedic Brent Newton said.

Newton said the new hangar is a substantial upgrade.

“It’s not a 2005 model trailer house anymore,” Newton said. “It allows us better access, better rest when we are in between calls. and just better facilities.”

City manager Kevin Boatright said the city wants to keep Air Evac in town.

“We have a service like this, it kind of separates us from other communities that don’t..” Boatright said.

Boatright said the brand new hangar and living quarters cost just under 950 thousand dollars. The city fronted the money, and Air Evac will be leasing the building from Ardmore over the next 15 years.

“That’s because we think its valuable that we keep it here,” Boatright said. “They have options go go other places, but we know how important it is and that’s why we stepped up. Our city commissioners voted to keep it here, and we know long term, this is a very worthwhile investment for the health of our community.”

“It was really a matter of making a decision of how progressive the city is going to be, and would we move forward on having Air Evac here,” vice mayor Sheryl Ellis said.

Ellis said its a step towards growth for Ardmore.

“It’s important for industry and their employees to know that if they need immediate healthcare beyond what we can give them in this community, we’ve got a way to get them there,” Ellis said.

Air Evac will move into the new hangar during the month.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.