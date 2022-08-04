City of Gunter issues daily water briefing

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, the City of Gunter announced the Bridges Water-well is now running and fully operational.

The city of Gunter said water customers may return to one-day-peer-week watering. While water conservation remains in effect, the city urged citizens to follow restrictions below:

Reduce frequency of outdoor irrigation to no more than one-day-per-week between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Customers with street addresses ending in even numbers (0,2,4,6,8) may irrigate on Tuesday (beginning on August 9).

Customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers (1,3,5,7,9) may irrigate on Thursday (beginning on August 11).

Foundations, trees, and landscaped areas may be watered for 1-hour max per day between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. by means of a hand-held hose, drip irrigation or soaker hose.

Vehicle washing prohibited except for health, sanitation, or safety reasons. As an alternate, use a commercial car wash.

Do not unnecessarily drain or fill swimming pools, wading pools, hot tubs, spas and ornamental ponds.

For this week only, street addresses ending in even numbers may irrigate Friday, August 5, and street addresses ending in odd numbers may irrigate Sunday, August 7.

The city’s press release provided the following information below:

Downtown Well Update

The Downtown water-well continues to maintain water levels for the citizens of Gunter.

Bledsoe Well Update

Well motor is currently being repaired. Once repaired, water-well will be cleaned, flushed, and water quality will be tested. The current timeline for completion ranges from about 1.5 to 2 weeks.

The Bridges Well Update

The water quality sample has passed, and water-well is in service and operating. It will begin maintaining water levels for the citizens of Gunter.

The city went on to thank citizens who continue conservation efforts, emphasizing “every drop counts.”

