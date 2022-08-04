Texoma Local
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night, making Fiona a big sister.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, said in a press release.

“We’re not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky. It’s Bibi’s first time nursing, since Fiona had to be cared for by the hippo staff, so we’re keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don’t need to step in.”

The zoo’s hippo team noticed Bibi acting differently Tuesday, showing signs consistent with being in labor.

Grosuch said Bibi and her unnamed baby will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes.

The zoo said it will share photos and videos of the hippos if the care team is able to get them without disturbing the pair.

Tucker and Fiona will be in the outdoor habitat as usual except during key introduction times.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

