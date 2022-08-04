HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Going into the 2022 season, the Howe Bulldogs are looking to hit the reset button which begins with their new Head Coach Lance Bryan.

“I got here in February and these kids are really really hungry,” Bryan said. “We’re looking to put last year behind us. I had the pleasure of getting to play against these guys the last couple of years, so I knew what they had coming back and I knew we had a chance to have a special group and a special season and so we’ve been working towards this all the way since February. We had great summer workouts, we did well in seven on seven and we’re ready just to get it all together and get some pads on and get this thing rolling.”

So far, this Bulldog team has bought into their new head coach, who has the Bulldogs bulking up this offseason.

“We’ve all adapted to the new coach,” quarterback Austin Haley said. “He’s taken us under his wing and got us in the weight room. The weight room, I believe that a football program is based off of their weight room and it’s been crazy, we’ve gained like 20,000 pounds in maxes and stuff, so I think we’re going to do big things on the field this year. It’s my senior year, I get to do this one last time and I’m ready to win some ballgames. I think we have a whole different mentality this year. We know we can win and I think last year we were hesitant on that so I think we’re going to win some ballgames this year.”

“Well we’re all coming back so we’re more experienced, we know what’s going on, we’re smarter, bigger, faster, more trained we just know what we’re doing,” center Mahlon Walker said.

