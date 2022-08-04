Man dies in single-motorcycle crash in Murray Co.

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was found dead after a single-motorcycle collision Wednesday night in Murray County.

Murray County Officials said Jerry Bumpass, 43, of Sulphur, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Ball Park Road, approximately 1 mile east of Sulphur, when he attempted to turn southbound on Baldwin Road and lost control. They said he accelerated and struck a metal gate for unknown reasons around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene due to head and trunk internal injuries.

They added Bumpass was later transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

