Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man dies in single-motorcycle crash in Murray Co.

Murray County Officials said a Sulphur man was pronounced dead after crashing a motorcycle...
Murray County Officials said a Sulphur man was pronounced dead after crashing a motorcycle Wednesday night in Murray County.(MGN online)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was found dead after a single-motorcycle collision Wednesday night in Murray County.

Murray County Officials said Jerry Bumpass, 43, of Sulphur, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Ball Park Road, approximately 1 mile east of Sulphur, when he attempted to turn southbound on Baldwin Road and lost control. They said he accelerated and struck a metal gate for unknown reasons around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene due to head and trunk internal injuries.

They added Bumpass was later transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they arrested a suspect who was accused...
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation
A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
Troopers said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was injured in a single-motorcycle crash...
Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

City council answers questions that residents have regarding the town's broken water wells
Gunter hosts town hall on broken water wells
City council answers questions that residents have regarding the town's broken water wells
The city of Gunter discuss transitioning to surface water in the future
We happen to live in an area where the soil reacts to the changing weather conditions.
How the dry soil can cause expensive repairs to your home
All of Texoma in extreme and severe drought level
Texoma in extreme and severe drought