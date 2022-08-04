Texoma Local
Marlow man arrested faces child pornography charges in Stephens Co.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a Marlow man was arrested for reportedly collecting child pornography.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a Marlow man was arrested for reportedly collecting child pornography.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a Marlow man was arrested for reportedly collecting child pornography.

A release from the OSBI said the Carter County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance on July 14, 2022 regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation they initiated on May 30, 2022. That day, detectives said they were on the BitTorrent network and located an IP address that traced back to Robert Fullerton (10/10/1958), of Marlow, who had reportedly downloaded files containing child pornography.

On July 27, 2022, OSBI ICAC Agents, joined by officers from the Marlow Police Department, claimed to have served a search warrant at 101 W. Nabor Street. The release said they recovered devices that had videos and images containing child pornography.

According to the release, Fullerton was interviewed and subsequently arrested on the following charges:

• Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography

• Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

Officials said Fullerton was booked into the Stephens County Jail.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com

