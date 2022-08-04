Neighbors waning change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road.

Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment.

Neighbors who live just on the other side of the trees rushed to the scene already knowing what happened because of the dangerous curve.

“I knew immediately where it had happened because of the short turn in the road and knew immediately what had happened because of the noise and the direction that the noise was coming from,” Resident in the Neighborhood Jamie Legg said.

Jamie Legg lives just off Preston Rd, he was one of the neighbors who rushed to the scene Tuesday night.

“A lot of damage, almost as if a bomb had exploded,” Legg said.

He said this is the second wreck at this turn in less than two weeks .

“About 6 years ago I had to pull over on the east side and a man came around in a truck and he went down into the reveene,” Resident in the Neighborhood Valerie Tarpley said.

This wreck isn’t the first fatality that has happened on that road either.

“If you’re speeding, and you speed through those corners, it’s an accident waiting to happen,” Legg said.

Legg said it is nearly a 90 degrees turn.

“I would say just drive cautiously, I started to say slow but cautiously because not everybody is driving cautiously,” Legg said.

With the growth in Grayson County, residents are wanting change so more wrecks don’t happen.

“I feel like the best thing to do is for the county to put up some signage on that road or on that corner of that road,” Legg said.

News 12 reached out to the Grayson County Commissioner for Precinct 4, who is in charge of the area, and have not heard back.

“Well there can be new signs put up, there can be chevron signs that go around the curve so that they can see that when they are coming on that which way the curve is gonna go and I don’t think a guard rail is a bad idea,” Tarpley said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.