One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison

Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday.

Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment.

Troopers said one passenger was thrown out of the vehicle as it rolled downward.

Troopers concluded speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.

