One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday.
Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment.
Troopers said one passenger was thrown out of the vehicle as it rolled downward.
Troopers concluded speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
We will update this story as more information is released.
