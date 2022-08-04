One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday.

Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment.

Troopers said one passenger was thrown out of the vehicle as it rolled downward.

Troopers concluded speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.