POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals head into the upcoming season looking to build off of last year’s success which included a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

”It feels good,” receiver Reid Thompson said. “We’ve been waiting since last year to kind of make a little comeback. Round two is a little disappointing, we want to get further than that. I mean, you always can be better.”

”I love it,” receiver Jude Bentley said. “We’ve been going since the end of last season. working toward this season. So, I’m just excited to start.”

Last year, the Cardinals we’re a young team, having to gain experience as the season progressed. This time around, Pottsboro still has some youth, but features a group with more games under their belt.

”We’re still pretty young but some of those guys played last year,” head coach Matt Poe said. They’ve grown up a lot and we expect them to be much better.”

”The experience definitely shows because we have people that push us when someone might not be going as good. We’ll have our teammates pick us up. It really just shows their leadership,” Bentley said.

”They retained a lot from the spring and they understand what we’re trying to do. There’s some little things we need to work on but to retain the big picture stuff and know what’s coming, it sure is helpful,” Poe said.

Along with experience, the Cardinals believe they have the guys to get back to the postseason.

”I feel like our offense is going to be really good. We just have to show out on defense,” Bentley said.

”Do their job on the field and work together as a team so we can be the most successful we can be,” Thompson said.

”We’ve got players. We’ve got guys that can play but we just to keep them all on the field,” Poe said.

