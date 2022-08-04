Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville.

Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the Durant Police Department for questioning on August 3, 2022 around 8 p.m.

They said he was later taken into custody by agents, and booked into the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition to Love County.

According to OSBI, Pate will be facing charges of Murder, Conspiracy and Robbery.

They added Clarence Hill, of Grayson County, was arrested on July 23, 2022 in Sherman on the same charges. Hill was one of two suspects who attempted to rob the Border Buds at 22995 U.S. Highway 77 in Thackerville.

Hill fled the scene after the other suspect was shot.

The Border Buds was open on July 21, 2022 when Hill and the other male forcibly entered the dispensary and indicated they wanted money and marijuana. The second male showed the clerk his gun, and the clerk informed both men he was also armed.

The armed robber fired at the clerk who then shot back, killing the robber. The clerk, who was uninjured, then called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

The OSBI mentioned information called into their tipline led to Hill’s identity and arrest. The medical examiner’s office continues the process of positively identifying the deceased robber.

A booking photo is not available at this time.

