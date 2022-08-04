Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second...
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville.(Courtesy)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville.

Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the Durant Police Department for questioning on August 3, 2022 around 8 p.m.

They said he was later taken into custody by agents, and booked into the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition to Love County.

According to OSBI, Pate will be facing charges of Murder, Conspiracy and Robbery.

They added Clarence Hill, of Grayson County, was arrested on July 23, 2022 in Sherman on the same charges. Hill was one of two suspects who attempted to rob the Border Buds at 22995 U.S. Highway 77 in Thackerville.

Hill fled the scene after the other suspect was shot.

The Border Buds was open on July 21, 2022 when Hill and the other male forcibly entered the dispensary and indicated they wanted money and marijuana. The second male showed the clerk his gun, and the clerk informed both men he was also armed.

The armed robber fired at the clerk who then shot back, killing the robber. The clerk, who was uninjured, then called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

The OSBI mentioned information called into their tipline led to Hill’s identity and arrest. The medical examiner’s office continues the process of positively identifying the deceased robber.

A booking photo is not available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they arrested a suspect who was accused...
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation
A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
Troopers said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was injured in a single-motorcycle crash...
Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a Marlow man was arrested for reportedly...
Marlow man arrested faces child pornography charges in Stephens Co.
On Wednesday, a Van Aslytne man was sentenced after reportedly assaulting his parents for...
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
On Wednesday, the City of Van Alstyne announced they will begin Stage 2 Water Restrictions the...
Stage 2 Water Restrictions to begin Monday for Van Alstyne