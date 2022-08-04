Stage 2 Water Restrictions to begin Monday for Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the City of Van Alstyne announced they will begin Stage 2 Water Restrictions starting this upcoming Monday.

Due to the extreme drought conditions, the city of Van Alstyne announced they will be entering Stage 2 Water Restrictions effective August 8, 2022 to protect the public water supply and ensure all customers have access to adequate volumes of water for use inside the home.

They said the restrictions outlined below are in accordance with the requirements identified in the City’s Water Resource and Emergency Management Plan, which was adopted by City Ordinance in 2019.

Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Mandatory reduction down to 1x/week landscape watering with sprinklers and/or irrigation systems at each service address. The watering schedule shall be determined by street address. Irrigation is prohibited between 10:00am and 10:00pm.

- Odd numbered street addresses (address # ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) shall water on Thursday.

- Even numbered street addresses (address # ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) shall water on Wednesday.

All Athletic fields are limited to twice per week watering, on Tuesday and Thursday of each week.

Watering of new plantings of shrubs and trees (within 10′ radius of trunk) may occur up to one year from planting date for up to two hours on any day by handheld hose, a dedicated zone using drip irrigation, or a soaker hose, provided no runoff occurs.

Watering of new landscaping may occur for up to 30 days from the date of installation for up to two hours on any day by handheld hose, a dedicated drip-irrigation zone, or a soaker hose, provided no runoff occurs.

Foundation watering within 2 feet of the building shall be allowed for up to two hours on any day by handheld hose, a dedicated drip-irrigation zone, or by soaker hose, provided no runoff occurs.

Hydro seeding, hydro mulching, and sprigging shall be prohibited from use until October 1, 2022.

Parks and golf courses using potable water for landscape irrigation are required to meet the same goals and measures. Tee boxes and greens may be hand watered as needed prior to 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

The City shall encourage the use/issuance of temporary certificates of occupancy for new construction with the agreement that the contractor shall maintain all erosion control devices in place and install the proposed landscaping per plan on/after October 1, 2022. Contractors shall be required to install landscaping no later than December 21, 2022, unless an extension is granted by the City Manager or his/her designee.

Locations using alternative sources of water supply (well, re-use, rainwater harvesting) are not subject to day-of-the-week restrictions, provided the landowner places signage on the property indicating the use of an alternative water supply which is easily viewed and legible from the public right-of-way on the property.

To report a violation of the ordinance occurring, contact Code Compliance at 903-482-5426 or via online form.

For questions, contact the Van Alstyne Public Works Department at 903-482-5426.

