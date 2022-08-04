TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Tomcats made some big changes in the off-season as they look ahead to new outlook.

Steve Fex comes in as the new head coach for the Tomcats, taking over a team that is coming off a winless campaign. This is a young team with a lot to learn, and they are learning a new system and a new mindset all at the same time.

“I think it’s a mindset,” offensive tackle Gerson Hernandez said. “The coaches bring a lot of the good stuff, but the players mindset is what needed to change the most and they are helping.”

“(The coaches) were here a little bit at the end of last year,” linebacker Brandon Ashlock said. “We are not learning too much new stuff. It has already been put in. We are just getting it down.”

Fex comes to Tom Bean after stops as an assistant at McKinney Boyd, Southlake Carroll, and Coppell. He will lead the Tomcats into a new district that features opponents like like rival Whitewright, Tioga and Trenton. This team is discovering it’s identity throughout camp, and Fex says, he just has to find the right guys to put in the right places.

“That is what this time is about,” Fex said. “Who are we going to call on? We are going to call on all of them. Every single one of those Tomcats we are going to need this year. This time of year is when you discover your leaders. They rise to the top. You discover the skill set of each individual player. At this level, you don’t get the luxury of a spring football, so that’s what makes these football practices so vital.”

