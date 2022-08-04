Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County.

Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said Underwood was transported to Medical City Plano, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

They added his 13-year-old passenger was transported to Medical City Dallas, where she was admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries.

Investigators said Bryant Davis, 52, of Bella Vista, drove a Freightliner semi-truck when he struck Underwood’s vehicle.

Officials stated Davis and his 15-year-old passenger was not injured.

They concluded the cause of the incident was failure to yield from a stop sign.

