Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.

Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County.
Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County.

Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said Underwood was transported to Medical City Plano, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

They added his 13-year-old passenger was transported to Medical City Dallas, where she was admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries.

Investigators said Bryant Davis, 52, of Bella Vista, drove a Freightliner semi-truck when he struck Underwood’s vehicle.

Officials stated Davis and his 15-year-old passenger was not injured.

They concluded the cause of the incident was failure to yield from a stop sign.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they arrested a suspect who was accused...
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation
A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
Troopers said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was injured in a single-motorcycle crash...
Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

The lake’s opening has been drawn out because of water, or the lack of.
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second...
Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville
Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a Marlow man was arrested for reportedly...
Marlow man arrested faces child pornography charges in Stephens Co.