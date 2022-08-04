Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, a Van Aslytne man was sentenced after deputies said he assaulted his parents over the course of several hours, ending with a standoff.

In 2020, Grayson County Deputies said they were called to a home on Eagle Point Road for a report of an assault. They said Casey Crim assaulted his parents for several hours by threatening to kill them and putting a knife to both of their throats.

Officials said Casey Crim pleaded guilty back in July to 7 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 2 counts of Retaliation, 1 count of Injury to Elderly, and 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1-4 grams. Pursuant to the plea agreement, his punishment was capped at 10 years prison by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Judge Fallon of the 15th District Court considered the evidence and placed the defendant on 10 years deferred probation with mental health treatment conditions, weekly reporting, and other conditions of probation for the charges of Aggravated Assault. The defendant received a felony convicted on the Retaliation and PSC charges, which were also probated.

If the defendant violates his probation, he could receive up to 20 years at a later revocation hearing. The defendant has been in custody since the offense date on February 11, 2020.

