CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Bobcats are coming off a tremendous season, and now, they want to have an even better one.

Celina made it all the way to the state semifinals last year. Despite losing some of the key players on that team, many are back, and are ready to make another run at it. And they plan to do it, as a team.

“I feel like we are all really connected,” running back Gabriel Gayton said. “Nobody is above another, we all work as a team. Nobody thinks they are better than another. That’s what I love about the team. We all work together. We give each other advice and we have that grit to stay together.”

“To be able to make the semifinals last year with a great season, we have some great leadership back on our team,” head coach Bill Elliott said. “We still have a lot of holes to fill and questions to find out, but we have a good corps of leaders. They have worked really hard, so we are excited to see what they do.”

Celina will play in a brand new district that features several Dallas area schools. It will be some different challenges for sure, but nothing this experienced powerhouse hasn’t seen before. Celina has it’s sights set high, higher than the final four appearance from a year ago.

“We want to build on last year,” defensive end Jake Vincent said. “We had a lot of seniors. We want to take them as mentors and follow their example of the past few years. We just want to fill in those big shoes they set for us.”

”The kids got a good taste of it last year,” Elliott said. “They got that far in the playoffs, they understood what going deep in the playoffs felt like. Now they want to go back and finish that out. They want to finish this year and get on to that next game. They are hungry to get back onto the field and finish what they started.”

