Firefighters rescue a llama from a muddy sinkhole

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Staying cool in the summer heat didn’t turn out as planned for one Denison llama.

Thursday morning was off to a rough start for llama owner Deshaun Ringwood.

He recalled the events of that morning and said, “I went out back, I counted up all my llamas and saw that I was missing one.”

Deshaun Ringwood has 5 horses and 9 llamas.

He said, “So normally they go down by the pond, so I went down by the pond and saw her stuck in the mud.”

So he called the firefighters.

Denison firefighter, Leven Paddock described the details and said, “When we arrived to the scene, we met the home owner. He brought us out on the pasture where there was a pond that had partially dried up and there was some really deep mud, and there was a llama buried up to the edge to its belly and couldn’t get out.”

Her name is Peggy and she’s a llama mama, whose offspring came to her side.

Ringwood said, “he hung around all day until she got out.”

Peggy may have been stuck since Wednesday night, according to Ringwood.

Since the rescue, Peggy has been slowly recovering, but at a distance from her favorite pond.

Ringwood said, “She’s trying to still get up but she’s still not at 100 % energy right now because it’s still hot. So, once it cools down, she’ll be up at nighttime.”

Firefighters rescue a llama from a muddy sinkhole
