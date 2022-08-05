Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.(Kruse GWS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Clarice Harrison
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
Residents off of Preston Rd wanting change to happen on the road alerting drivers of the curve.
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping.
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the...
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Mercy Hospital has locations in Ada, Ardmore and Tishomingo.
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured