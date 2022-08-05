Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Missing Sherman woman found dead

Elizabeth Clarice Harrison
Elizabeth Clarice Harrison(Sherman Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Thursday night.

Police said they began investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Clarice Harrison, 28, Wednesday afternoon.

They said due to the evidence and circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Clarice was considered an endangered missing person.

Police said officers located Harrison’s body in a wooded area near Bethany Road and FM 1417 Extension around 11 p.m. Thursday.

So far police have not provided any other details in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

***MISSING PERSON*** Sherman Police is looking for Elizabeth Clarice Harrison 28 year old white female. 5’0” 120...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
Residents off of Preston Rd wanting change to happen on the road alerting drivers of the curve.
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping.
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
On Wednesday, a Van Aslytne man was sentenced after reportedly assaulting his parents for...
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
Murray County Officials said a Sulphur man was pronounced dead after crashing a motorcycle...
Man dies in single-motorcycle crash in Murray Co.

Latest News

Firefighters spend an hour trying to rescue a llama from a muddy sinkhole
Denison firefighters rescue llama from muddy sinkhole
Firefighters spend an hour trying to rescue a llama from a muddy sinkhole
Firefighters rescue a llama from a muddy sinkhole
A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the...
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud
Residents off of Preston Rd wanting change to happen on the road alerting drivers of the curve.
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash