Missing Sherman woman found dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Thursday night.

Police said they began investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Clarice Harrison, 28, Wednesday afternoon.

They said due to the evidence and circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Clarice was considered an endangered missing person.

Police said officers located Harrison’s body in a wooded area near Bethany Road and FM 1417 Extension around 11 p.m. Thursday.

So far police have not provided any other details in the case.

