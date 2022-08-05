Sherman ISD shows appreciation to new employees with luncheon

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As kids are getting ready to get back into the classroom, so are their teachers. Friday afternoon Sherman ISD invited new employees in the district to a luncheon.

Over 200 new faces to Sherman ISD were joined by current staff and Sherman community partners, who wanted to let these new teachers and faculty members know they are supported and appreciated.

“When our students see other businesses coming into the schools and supporting, helping out, it fires them up. It makes them feel like that they’re appreciated, they’re loved and they’re supported. And I’m telling you that makes a huge difference and it’s always gonna impact us in a positive way,” said Dr. Tyson Bennett, Sherman ISD Superintendent.

For the 2022 school year, Sherman ISD has hired around 230 new employees.

“I’m new to Sherman ISD, kind of, because I did graduate from here. I grew up in Sherman,” said Julie Sharp, Challenge instructor for Fairview and Dillingham Elementary Schools.

Of the 230 new employees, around 180 are teachers. Of that group, 90 are new to teaching.

“It’s comfortable. It’s very familiar and I know some things but also the things that have changed and the growth that Sherman’s experiencing, there’s a lot of exciting things and new things to be coming back to as well,” said Sharp.

Like Sharp, Resource Reading Teacher Darius Thomas also graduated from Sherman. Both are back to their old stomping grounds.

“I graduated from the old high school which is now the middle school. So I’m excited to let the kids know a little bit of my history,” said Thomas.

Friday’s luncheon was a way for members of the Sherman community to show these new teachers they are part of a family that’s valued.

“It’s confirmation that I’m in the right place because you need support all the way from your administrators to your community because you can’t do your job correctly. And that’s anywhere, any profession. So it feels really good that we have support,” said Thomas.

Something that speaks volumes and creates a strong community for the kids.

“Really something that truly is inspirational to us and all of our staff members is that we have so many individuals from out there in the community from businesses and other organizations that love Sherman ISD, love our teachers, our staff members and our kids, and want to support us,” said Bennett.

The first day of school for Sherman is August 17.

