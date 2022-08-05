Texoma Local
Slight Easing of The Heat, Front Expected Tuesday

There appears to be a low to moderate chance of rain Tuesday-Wednesday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Friday was all about the heat as we saw scattered clouds and hotter temperatures than Thursday. All locations reached 100 degrees or greater on Thursday, hottest readings were 105 in Carter and Love counties.

Look for a mostly clear night, it won’t be quite as warm as earlier in the week with lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will be in the upper 90s this weekend with a moderate southerly breeze.

The wind flow aloft turns to the northwest by next Tuesday, all indications point to a weak front arriving either Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and at least a few showers. I’m going 30% both Tuesday and Wednesday; this may require some fine-tuning as we draw closer to what hopefully is at least some scattered pockets of rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

