Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge fire, according to Cuban state-run media.(Cuba State-Run Media via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.

Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted. The government said later that it had asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector.

The official Cuban News Agency said lightning hit one tank, starting a fire, and the blaze later spread to a second tank. As military helicopters flew overhead dropping water on the blaze, dense column of black smoke billowed from the facility and spread westward more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) toward Havana.

The Facebook page of the provincial government of Matanzas said the number of injured had reached 77, while 17 people were missing. The Presidency of the Republic said the 17 were “firefighters who were in the nearest area trying to prevent the spread.”

The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There was no immediate word on how much oil had burned or was in danger at the storage facility, which has eight giant tanks that hold oil used to fuel electricity generating plants.

“I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies,” resident Adiel Gonzalez told The Associated Press by phone. “The city has a strong smell of sulfur.”

Authorities said the Dubrocq neighborhood closest to the fire was evacuated, while Gonzalez added that some people decided to leave the Versailles district, which is a little farther from the tank farm.

Many ambulances, police and fire engines were seen in the streets of Matanzas, a city with about 140,000 inhabitants that is on Matanzas Bay.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel traveled to the area of the fire early Saturday, officials said.

Local meteorologist Elier Pila showed satellite images of the area with a dense plume of black smoke moving from the point of the fire westward and reaching east to Havana.

“That plume can be close to 150 kilometers long,” Pila wrote on his Twitter account.

___

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Clarice Harrison
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Residents off of Preston Rd wanting change to happen on the road alerting drivers of the curve.
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping.
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the...
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating missing dogs death
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Butler Township Police Chief John Porter warns residents to not approach 39-year-old Stephen...
Police searching in Ohio for shooting suspect, possibly 'armed and dangerous'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls