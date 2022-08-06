August high temperatures in the 90s

I’ve been saying it all July: High temperatures in the 90s is a good day in Texoma! We’ve already had more than 30 days of 100+ degree heat this summer so any day below the century mark needs to be considering a good one. Thankfully, that’s what most of Texoma is seeing this weekend. So get out and enjoy the “cooler” 2022 temperatures.

The even better news is that some rain chances for the middle of next week will help keep these 90-degree temperatures around longer. A weak cold front will move towards Texoma on Tuesday, which will provide a 30% chance of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. On the temperature side, Wednesday will see highs in the lower-90s.

After the 4th hottest July in Texoma history, a week full of highs in the 90s sounds like good news to me. Stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

