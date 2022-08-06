Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

August high temperatures in the 90s

Plus good rain chances next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I’ve been saying it all July: High temperatures in the 90s is a good day in Texoma! We’ve already had more than 30 days of 100+ degree heat this summer so any day below the century mark needs to be considering a good one. Thankfully, that’s what most of Texoma is seeing this weekend. So get out and enjoy the “cooler” 2022 temperatures.

The even better news is that some rain chances for the middle of next week will help keep these 90-degree temperatures around longer. A weak cold front will move towards Texoma on Tuesday, which will provide a 30% chance of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. On the temperature side, Wednesday will see highs in the lower-90s.

After the 4th hottest July in Texoma history, a week full of highs in the 90s sounds like good news to me. Stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Clarice Harrison
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Residents off of Preston Rd wanting change to happen on the road alerting drivers of the curve.
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping.
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the...
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, Aug 5
Evening Forecast - Fri, Aug 5
Morning Weather 8/5
Morning Weather 8/5/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 4
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 4
Morning Weather 8/4/2022
Morning Weather 8/4/2022