Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire

Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy.

Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found.

Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.

Hagood was reported missing August 3, 2021.

After finding his wrecked vehicle, at County Roads 1220 and 1230 in Fannin County, the Savoy Police Department initiated a search for Hagood. A year went by with no sign of him.

A final identification will be determined by the University of North Texas Center of Human Identification.

This story is still developing. Stay with News 12 for the latest.

