Leonard Tigers

Leonard Tigers Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - It’s a new era for Leonard Tiger Football, as Justin Dozier takes the reins as the program’s head coach.

Dozier comes to Leonard after spending last season as an offensive coordinator for the Sherman Bearcats.

”We’re just going to try to establish a hard working group of kids in this program and put them in a position to be successful on a Friday Night,” Dozier said.

The new coach inherits a Tiger team that saw postseason action last year, and is hungry for another playoff run.

”We got to be dogs. We got to be 100 percent effort, 110 percent. All the time,” offensive lineman Brayden Harris said.

After losing a strong senior class, the Tigers will be looking for the young members of the team to step up.

”Just everybody focusing, working, doing everything we’re supposed to do,” quarterback Cameron Armstrong said.

”We’re definitely going to have to play some bigger roles than we did last year,” Harris said. “We had the seniors fortunately last year to be our leaders. Now we have to be theirs.”

”If everybody in our program shows up and gives us their best effort and works extremely hard, then great things are going to happen,” Dozier said. “You know the talent level can go up and down from year to year. Our scheme and approach can change maybe a little bit year to year but as long as we’re showing up, giving great effort with great attitudes, great things can happen for us.”

