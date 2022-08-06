WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats are coming off the deepest playoff run in school history.

Whitesboro played their way deep into December last year, going four rounds deep. Several of the players that were on that team return with some big time playoff experience. Now, Whitesboro wants to try and put it all together again, and see if they can re-write the record books once again.

“I think we can go further than last year,” nose tackle Isaiah Chappell said. “We have a closer bond and are doing the same things we did last year. We know what we are doing, we are just perfecting our technique.”

“I think we have a lot more experience coming back,:” safety Jace Sanders said. “We have a lot more size and put in a lot of work this off-season. I just think it is going to be a great year.”

“The biggest deal coming out of last year is the feeling of accomplishment by the kids of something that had never been done here,” head coach Cody Fagan said. “Now, it’s taking the lessons we learned through that and trying to go one step further, two steps further, in a perfect world, three steps further. The biggest thing you see is that the older guys get that development and experience in the games. The younger guys, the JV level, got 20 extra practices, a month of extra football. It just helps your program as a whole. The longer you can play into December, the better your kids get, and the more opportunities you have to do that again.”

The Bearcats return to a very familiar district that has most of the same teams, including Brock, the team that ended their season last year. But this Bearcat team is banking on being more versatile offensively this year, with a focus on making plays on the ground and in the air.

“I feel like we are a completely different team this year,” Sanders said. “A lot of the different stuff we have coming back, I feel like we can match it or make it better this year.”

“Last year we were able to sling it around, and we ran the ball decent,” Fagan said. “I think we are going to be able to do both at a really high level this year. If we can do that, I think we have a chance to make some real noise.”

