Annual back to school bash at New Heritage Baptist Church

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -There are ten days left of summer for Sherman ISD.

New Heritage Baptist Church in Sherman gave out a helping hand Sunday as students and parents are still grabbing those last minute school items.

Debbie Semidey who helps with Children’s Ministries at New Heritage said, “we’re hoping we have a big turnout and that we put a lot of smiles on our kids faces.”

Pastor Rob Shepherd said, “50 families to 75 families is what we planned for and we bought a little bit over and above that, I think we have enough to support 100 kids.”

While they hold a back to school bash annually, “this is the first time we’ve done it from this location, we relocated our church a couple years ago and so this is our first opportunity to really conduct something like this, in the wake of COVID,” Pastor Shepherd said.

Families were able to grab school supplies and get on the spot hair cuts.

“Our congregation was willing to give, so a lot of donations and sacrificial gifts on the part of our congregation, many of our families went out and bought school supplies,” added Pastor Shepherd.

Plus, the Sherman Target showed their support by donating supplies and bags to the church.

“This is our way of just giving back to the community saying we love you. We’re not charging anyone anything for this, just come and get what you need and have some fun in the process,” Pastor Shepherd said.

At Sunday’s event, students were also able to grab a snow cone, enjoy the water slides, and even try their hand at the dunk tank.

“So many kids are just need an activity to do, they just need someone to smile at them, to show God’s love and we want to be that, we want to absolutely be that light,” added Semidey.

