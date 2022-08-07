BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Things are looking up for the Bonham Warriors.

This team returned to the playoffs last season after a hard fought district schedule. Kyle Dezern enters his 3rd year as the head coach in Bonham and he has this team getting up to speed.

“The tempo. We are quicker,” guard Quaid Lowrey said. “We have some young kids that are willing to step up and are willing to play. We are just a lot faster this year.”

“We started out fast and have a good pace right now,” running back Jacob Gorden said. “Last year we started out slow and got faster. This year we are starting fast and hopefully can keep that speed all through the season.”

“We have four non-district games before we start district,” head coach Kyle Dezern said. “We have to get a lot of kids on film and get them prepared for what we expect out them come district play.”

The Warriors didn’t see much change with the redistricting. Their league stays pretty much the same. So it’s a familiar path to post-season play. And while there are certainly some holes to fill, this team believes they have enough help on the way to punch that playoff ticket once again.

“We had a big senior class and have to replace a lot,” Dezern said. “We have a lot coming back up front on offense and defense and the linebackers as well. We just want to build off of that. We have some guys with first year varsity experience this year that are very coachable kids. They will run through a brick wall for us. We have the most numbers we have had out this year in all the years I have been here. That is just a testament to our program and one the kids want to be a part of.”

