Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981.

Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck.

The individual was extricated and flown to a trauma center.

No word yet of their condition or what caused the vehicle to roll.

