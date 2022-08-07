Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981.
Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck.
The individual was extricated and flown to a trauma center.
No word yet of their condition or what caused the vehicle to roll.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.