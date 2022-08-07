LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - The Lindsay Knights will have a new head coach as they head into a year of raised expectations.

The Knights bring in Casey Jones to take over the team and he is ready to go.

“We are excited and fired up,” head coach Casey Jones said. “It is my first year, but these kids have welcomed me in and have been fantastic. You couldn’t ask for a better group of kids and school district. It has been great.”

“We are keeping our defense from last year,” receiver Kane Wolf said. “We got a new offense, but I like it more. We have more balanced offense with running and passing. It is going to be pretty good I feel like.”

Lindsay went two rounds deep into the playoffs a year ago, and have several key playmakers returning to the roster. The Knights also dropped down 2A Division II, where they will face rival Muenster, Collinsville and Era. But with a big senior class that has tasted playoff success, Lindsay feels confident that they can make a run in 2022.

“We already have a year in it,” defensive end Nick Wolf said. “We have a big junior class. I feel like we are all in. We are a tight team.”

“Just the potential we have this year,” Kane Wolf said. “We have a lot of juniors coming up that played a big part in leadership last year. That’s kind of what it is, we have more teamwork this year for sure.”

